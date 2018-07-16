Ivanka Trump's product lines dropped by Canada's largest department store chain

Canada's largest department store chain has dropped Ivanka Trump's product lines from their stores.

Hudson’s Bay Company, announced Saturday that they will be phasing out Ivanka's products by the fall.

"As part of our regular course of business, we review our merchandise offerings and make appropriate changes," the company said in a statement.

Many of Ivanka's shoes, clothing and jewelry have already been dropped from the company's website.

The news comes after the Trump administration's move to increase tariffs against Canada.

Trump family products have been the target of an ongoing campaign by consumers to boycott stores that sell Trump-brand apparel. The boycotts in Canada increased in the months following the Trump administration’s decision to increase tariffs against Canada, raising fears of a trade war.

Other retailers have dropped Ivanka's products including Nordstrom who made the decision to kill her clothes in February 2017.