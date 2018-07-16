Expand / Collapse search
In Court

Farrah Abraham charged with battery and resisting police after Beverly Hills Hotel arrest

Associated Press
Farrah Abraham has been charged with two misdemeanors over a scuffle with a Beverly Hills hotel security guard last month.

Los Angeles prosecutors have charged reality TV star Farrah Abraham with two misdemeanor charges over a scuffle with a Beverly Hills hotel security guard last month.

Los Angeles district attorney's spokesman Ricardo Santiago said Monday that Abraham has been charged with misdemeanor battery and resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace office. Her case is scheduled for arraignment on Aug. 13.

The 27-year-old was arrested on June 13 after being accused of attacking a security guard at the Beverly Hills Hotel, hitting him in the face and grabbing his ear.

FARRAH ABRAHAM HELD ON $500 BAIL AFTER ARREST FOR HITTING SECURITY GUARD 

Abraham's publicist did not immediately return a message seeking comment, but has previously said the incident was a misunderstanding and has "been blown out of proportion."

Abraham is known for her roles on MTV's "16 & Pregnant" and "Teen Mom."

 