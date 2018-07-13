Brandi Glanville ends her feud with LeAnn Rimes: 'If you can't beat them, join them'

Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes have finally ended their longtime feud.

On Thursday, the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star appeared on Spencer and Heidi Pratt’s "Make Speidi Famous Again" podcast where she discussed how the two made amends after nearly a decade of drama.

“We were having a birthday party just recently and we got into a really serious conversation,” shared Glanville, who was previously married to Rimes' now-husband, Eddie Cibrian, and shares two children—sons Mason, 14, and Jake, 11—with the actor.

“My mother-in-law—she'll always be my mother-in-law—was sitting next to me, and LeAnn was sitting across from me, Eddie was there, the kids were all happy and we just kind of had it out about what is right, what is wrong, what’s better for the kids, and what bothered me and what bothered her. It it was hours of conversation, and it wasn’t all pleasant," admitted Glanville, 45.

The reality star, who divorced Cibrian in 2009, noted that she and Rimes are still "not always going to agree on everything" however, "the kids were so happy that day."

"I actually got to go inside [Rimes and Cibrian’s] house," shared Glanville, adding the former couple's sons "love" Rimes, and "she loves them."

"It’s like everyone’s happy," says Glanville. "I think the hardest part was just her and I going at it, and now that that’s done, the kids are super happy. They’ve never been happier."

But it wasn't easy for Glanville to move past her and Rimes' bad blood and get to this point. "I did threaten to kill her one time — just once," admitted Glanville.

"Imagine another woman holding your baby, and you walk up to see your older son’s soccer game — and this is brand-new and she’s holding your baby, who’s still a baby,” she explained. “And I walked up and I grabbed Jake so hard and said, ‘I’ll f--king kill you if you touch my baby ever again.'"

“But now it’s like fine," said Glanville, who did not reveal exactly when the two worked everything out. (In April, the reality star posted a photo with Rimes celebrating the 11th birthday of Glanville’s son Jake.)

"I always say if you can’t beat them, join them," continued Glanville. "She’s always going to post family photos, she’s always gonna say ‘my boys,’ she’s always gonna do that and I just have to accept it or I can continue to fight with her, which I don’t want to do."

“It took me a long time and I’m finally like, you know what, at least they love her."