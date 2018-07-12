'Real Housewives' star Luann de Lesseps is dating her married agent, report says

Luann de Lesseps has moved on — with her married agent, Page Six has learned.

Sources tell Page Six that de Lesseps and Hollywood agent Rich Super, who we’re told has recently filed for divorce from his wife, have been dating “for a few weeks” but that things are already getting serious.

Super, who also reps comedians including Artie Lange, has been representing de Lesseps for several months, since she began her booming career as a cabaret star in “The Countess and Friends.”

Pals of the “Real Housewives of New York” star — who is herself coming off a divorce from Tom D’Agostino — say that although they’ve only been dating a few weeks, the couple are very close already.

“He’s smitten with her,” said a pal, “and she’s very excited about it.”

Said another, “It’s very, very new [but they’re] exploring it.”

Last week, the star told us that she’s dating someone new, but wouldn’t say whom. She married D’Agostino on New Year’s Eve 2017, but the marriage imploded after a rocky few months. They split last summer.

De Lesseps and Super declined to comment.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.