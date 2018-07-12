Emmy nominations: 'Game of Thrones' leads with 22 nods

The Emmy nominations were announced on Thursday with "Game of Thrones" leading with 22 nominations.

The HBO series' nominations included a nod for best drama series.

It's returning to face formidable competition: "The Handmaid's Tale," the dystopian sci-fi series that claimed top drama honors last year, drew 20 bids, with "Westworld" close by with 21.

Donald Glover's "Atlanta" is the top comedy with 16 bids. It will face newcomers including "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "Barry," starring Bill Hader.

The revival of "Roseanne," canceled because of star Roseanne Barr's racist tweet, drew only one major nomination, a supporting actress nod for Laurie Metcalf.

"Saturday Night Live," riding high with its relentless pillorying of the Trump administration, was rewarded with 21 nods.

The previous high for "Game of Thrones" was 24 nominations in 2015. It got 23 nods in 2016 but wasn't eligible last year.

Actress Samira Wiley of "The Handmaid's Tale" and actor Ryan Eggold, who starred in "The Blacklist," read this year's nominees.

Outstanding Drama Series

"The Americans"

"The Crown"

"Game of Thrones"

"The Handmaid’s Tale"

"Stranger Things"

"This Is Us"

"Westworld"

The Emmy Awards will be presented Sept. 17 on NBC with Colin Jost and Michael Che of "Saturday Night Live" as hosts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.