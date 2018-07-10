Keyshia Cole apologizes for fake pregnancy announcement, asks fans to stop body shamming her

Keyshia Cole apologized after falsely announcing last week she was pregnant with her second child, but then asked fans to stop body shamming her.

The 36-year-old singer seemed to announce she was pregnant last week when she posted an Instagram photo of herself in a snake-patterned outfit with the hashtags “#PreggoInMyFashionNovaFit #CongradulationsAreInOrder”

Fans flooded the comment section, congratulating Cole on her pregnancy. The next day, however, Cole admitted the announcement was a hoax, but for a reason.

“I KINDA APOLOGIZE for #TROLLING yesterday, telling y’all I was ##Preggo!!!!” Cole wrote in a separate post. “Buuuuuuut y’all need to stop body shamming me and sayin I’m PREGNANT 🤰 EVERY OTHER DAY !!!! Like seriously, it hurts my feelings.”

Cole has an 8-year-old son, Daniel Hiram Jr., with former Cleveland Cavaliers player and ex-husband Daniel Gibson. The couple split in 2014.

She is currently dating rapper Niko Khale. The 22-year-old rapper recently shared a photo of himself spending Fourth of July with Cole and her son.