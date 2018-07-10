Jonathan Rhys Meyers was seeking treatment for 'anger issues' before reported domestic dispute, says wife

Jonathan Rhys Meyers had been in South America seeking treatment for anger issues before he allegedly got into a domestic dispute during a flight on Sunday night.

Meyers’ wife, Mara Lane, posted on Instagram after she and her husband were detained by LAX police, apologizing for the incident and saying that the “Tudors” actor is struggling with personal issues.

“8 months of sobriety and an unfortunate day of airline travel. We were in South America specifically working holistically through anger issues that result in these kinds of episodes. When in it… he is not in a frame of mind where he can really even comprehend the repercussions and necessary response to his own actions,” Lane captioned a photo of a motivational quote.

As Page Six previously reported, Meyers, who has battled alcohol addiction for years, was detained following his flight from Miami to Los Angeles after he allegedly got into a verbal altercation onboard, which a representative for American Airlines categorized as a “domestic dispute” with Lane.

Because there wasn’t any physical component to the fight, LAX police released Meyers and chastised him for taking out his vape pen.

“J IS extremely sorry for any inconveniences caused to anyone traveling yesterday. There was no argument, just me asking him to not use his e cig per stewardess’ request to me and him not being himself, speaking very very unkindly. It was out of his character.”

Lane claimed she was unaware of “anything that happened” on the flight, as she was with her “son with a privacy wall up.”

She wrote that Meyers regretted his actions.

“We are home safe and he is feeling deeply sorry for any remote disrespect afforded to me, attendants, onlookers or officers,” she added. “Thank you for your compassion on this ongoing battle with addiction we are in.”

Meyers has not commented on the incident.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.