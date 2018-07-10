George Clooney hospitalized after motorbike accident in Italy

George Clooney was hospitalized Tuesday after being involved in a motorbike accident on an Italian island, officials said.

Clooney was taken to John Paul II hospital in Olbia on the island of Sardinia and was released shortly after, hospital officials said. Clooney’s injuries were not believed to be serious.

The 57-year-old actor was on his way to a film set when his motorbike was hit by a car, according to Italy’s La Nuova. A photo from the local website showed the car with a cracked windshield.

The accident occurred near Costa Corallina, in the province of Olbia, according to TGR Rai Sardegna.

Clooney and his wife Amal were spotted in Porto San Paolo in Sardinia over the weekend, according to The Daily Mail. He has a home on Lake Como, on Italy’s mainland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.