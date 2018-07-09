'Damn Yankees!' star Tab Hunter dead at 86

Tab Hunter, the 1950s Hollywood heartthrob who appeared in “Damn Yankees!" and also made a name for himself in the music industry, has died. A rep for the actor told The Hollywood Reporter that Hunter died three days shy of his 87th birthday.

A Facebook page for the star announced his death and asked fans to "honor his memory by saying a prayer on his behalf." The post added, "He would have liked that."

The blonde hair, blue-eyed Hunter quickly became one of Hollywood's top leading men in the 1950s and '60s landing roles in movies like "Damn Yankees!" and "Battle Cry." He scored a seven-year contract with Warner Bros. and acted in several of their films like "Burning Hills" and "The Girl He Left Behind."

The leading man revealed he was gay after decades of speculation in his 2005 autobiography "Tab Hunter Confidential: The Making of a Movie Star."

Hunter was prompted to go public about his sexuality after his partner of more than 30 years, Allan Glaser, told him someone was writing a tell-all book about Hunter.

"I thought, 'Look, get it from the horse's mouth and not from some horse's ass after I'm dead and gone,'" Hunter told The Hollywood Reporter's Scott Feinberg in 2015. "I didn't want someone putting a spin on my life."

At the height of his popularity, Hunter was plagued by rumors that he was gay.

"I never mentioned my sexuality to Warner Bros. at all and they never mentioned it to me, thank God," the actor said in 2015.

The New York City native found himself becoming a symbol of the gay rights movement but Hunter was uncomfortable with the role telling Slant in 2015, "I just have never been comfortable talking about my sexuality. I think it was easier with [the documentary] because it was quite a few years later after the book. But it’s still not my comfort zone. I was just brought up that way. I’m very old-fashioned."

He had romances with psycho actor Anthony Perkins and figure skater Robbie Robertson. His romance with Perkins is the subject of a recently announced film, “Tab & Tony,” starring Zachary Quinto and is being produced by J.J. Abrams, according to The Wrap.

Hunter's biography was turned into a documentary, which received critical acclaim.