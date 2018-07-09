Country star Josh Abbott marries fiancé Taylor Parnell

Country crooner Josh Abbott tied the knot surrounded by 250 friends and family on Sunday, but there was one guest who stole the limelight -- his 14-month-old daughter, Emery Farryn!

The 37-year-old Josh Abbott Band frontman wed longtime love Taylor Parnell at the Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas, and the newlyweds had their adorable little girl by their side as they walked back down the aisle as husband and wife.

“She was one of the flower girls,” Abbott told People. She is a huge part of our life, so it was only fitting to have her about on the big day."

Parnell, 26, wore a mermaid-style Milla Nova gown as she made her entrance while a string quartet played the Josh Abbott Band song “I’m Your Only Flaw.”

Abbott, meanwhile, looked dapper in a tuxedo by The Black Tux. He had his bandmates, Austin Davis and Preston Wait, as his groomsmen, as well as his brother, Chance, who also officiated the ceremony.

Following the nuptials, guests enjoyed the pair’s favorite food, barbeque, from Abbott’s restaurant, Mac’s BBQ.

The couple chose July for the wedding as it’s the same month they fell in love in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in 2016. They got engaged in 2017.

They plan to return to Cabo for their honeymoon.

