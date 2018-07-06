Russell Crowe jokes about his massive beard

From "Gladiator" to Santa?

Russell Crowe has been looking unrecognizable lately thanks to his gigantic beard.

The 54-year-old actor first debuted the look in June, but took to Twitter on Thursday to call even more attention to his facial hair.

“The actor prepares #3,” Crowe captioned a clip of himself grooming his gray beard.

Several hours later, Crowe posted a close-up shot of his gnarly scruff, tweeting, “What… this beard?”

"The Mummy" star first debuted the look at a special screening of his hit film, "Gladiator," in Rome’s Colosseum last month. It’s unclear if the look is for a role or whether Crowe is simply enjoying some down time.

It was recently announced that the Oscar winner will be playing the late Fox News chief, Roger Ailes, in a new limited series for Showtime.

Clearly he’ll have to shave the beard before taking on the role, as Ailes was clean shaven most of his life.

