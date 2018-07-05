'Walking Dead' star Jeffrey Dean Morgan asks fans to stop showing up at his house: 'It's rude and creepy'

“Walking Dead” star Jeffrey Dean Morgan has just one request to his fans: please stop showing up at his doorstep.

Morgan tweeted on Tuesday: “Dear people that think it’s a solid plan to come to our house, take pictures, drive up to house, knock on door….it’s not a good plan.”

Morgan added that it’s “rude and creepy” and asked fans to respect the actor and his family’s privacy.” The actor then left a warning for those who do: “And … you’re being recorded.”

Morgan’s wife, “One Tree Hill” star Hilarie Burton, echoed her husband’s request.

“Nothing makes me angrier,” she added to a retweet of her husband’s message.

The couple have two children together.