'Walking Dead' star Jeffrey Dean Morgan asks fans to stop showing up at his house: 'It's rude and creepy'

Kathleen Joyce
By | Fox News
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and his wife Hilarie Burton have asked fans to stop showing up at his house.  (AP)

“Walking Dead” star Jeffrey Dean Morgan has just one request to his fans: please stop showing up at his doorstep.

Morgan tweeted on Tuesday: “Dear people that think it’s a solid plan to come to our house, take pictures, drive up to house, knock on door….it’s not a good plan.”

Morgan added that it’s “rude and creepy” and asked fans to respect the actor and his family’s privacy.” The actor then left a warning for those who do: “And … you’re being recorded.”

Morgan’s wife, “One Tree Hill” star Hilarie Burton, echoed her husband’s request.

“Nothing makes me angrier,” she added to a retweet of her husband’s message.

The couple have two children together.

