Video of Andy Dick rubbing Ivanka Trump's leg on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' resurfaces

A 2007 video of Andy Dick and Ivanka Trump resurfaced online Wednesday in wake of the beleaguered comedian who was charged for allegedly groping a woman on a Los Angeles sidewalk.

The video shows Dick and Trump appearing together on an early episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” Trump, the future first daughter, is seen talking to Kimmel while Dick makes a move toward her leg.

“You don’t play up the glitter on your legs?” Dick asks as he begins to rub Trump’s legs.

Trump slaps Dick’s hand away while Kimmel is forced to get up and make the actor keep his hands to himself.

“Andy, please don’t,” Kimmel said. “Donald Trump will kill both of us.”

Kimmel said later in the show that Dick had to be dragged off the set, according to PEOPLE magazine.

Dick “was a little out of it,” Kimmel told “Extra” after the incident. “He came out, he wanted a big, wet kiss. It was time for Andy to go, so I escorted him out by his feet.”

Dick brought up the incident in December 2017, saying that he was “jokingly” escorted off the set by security.

“The time I ‘groped’ Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Her legs were sparkling, and I was trying to see if the glitter would wipe off. I also mistakenly thought she would date me. I was jokingly carried off by security. Is anybody going to carry Trump off? No joke. Confusing times,” he wrote.

The video reappeared on social media days after Dick was arrested for allegedly groping a woman on a Los Angeles sidewalk.

Dick was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery and misdemeanor simple battery in the incident, according to TMZ.