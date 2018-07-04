Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spotted on 4th of July beach date

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are enjoying some pre-Fourth of July beach activities.

The pair were spotted soaking in the sun in the Hamptons on Tuesday, heading out to the ocean for a little R&R. Baldwin, 21, wore a cute black bikini, which she covered up with a patterned two-piece ensemble. Beiber, 24, meanwhile, sported black Adidas shorts and a white tank top.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Snap Selfies With Fans During 'Healthy' Date in NYC (Exclusive)

The couple's outing comes just a day after the "Sorry" singer's Mercedes-Benz SLS -- a nearly $230,000 luxury sports car, complete with gull-wing doors -- broke down in the middle of an intersection. The pair were photographed getting help from the police as they waited for a mechanic to tow the pricey ride.

The two made their way to the Hamptons after spending time in New York City, where eyewitnesses spotted them on a "flirty" date at Hu Kitchen last weekend. As for the pair's relationship status, a source told ET last week that Bieber and Baldwin are "casually dating."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Helped by Police After Car Breaks Down In The Hamptons -- Pics

"Justin and Hailey have always been into one another. They dated in 2016 briefly, and the feelings never really went away," the source said, explaining the the pair "have a lot in common, and connect deeply over their faith and relationship with God."

"Justin and Hailey have been casually dating for roughly a month, but things seem to be heating up as the two are spending more and more time together," the source added.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Kiss Passionately in a NYC Garden -- See the Pic!