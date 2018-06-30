Expand / Collapse search
Prince Jackson says critics of late grandpa Joe 'won't ever be as great'

By Christine Burroni | New York Post
Prince Jackson has some harsh words for critics of his late grandfather Joe Jackson.

“Keep talking all the s–t you want that he abused my dad,” Michael Jackson’s oldest son said in a video for Instagram Stories on Friday. “He raised these kids right, otherwise they would have been in gangs or f–king dead.”

Joe Jackson, the Jackson family patriarch who died this week at 89, was notorious for his ruthless drive to turn his children into stars. In multiple interviews over the years, Joe admitted to beating his kids with a belt buckle and a switch. His daughter La Toya also wrote in her 1991 memoir that he sexually abused her and her sister Rebbie.

Still, Prince stuck up for his grandfather.

“So go ahead, keep talking s–t, but you won’t ever be as great as one of that man’s f–king balls in his n------.”

Joe Jackson patriarch of the Jackson family music group is dead at 89.

The 21-year-old music video producer, who said he’ll be posting a video to his Youtube channel about his grandfather, also posted a photo in tribute to Joe this week, writing that his grandpa is “an example of sheer willpower and dedication” who taught him to “take pride in the Jackson name and what it really means.”

Prince’s sister, Paris Jackson, took to Instagram as well to celebrate her grandfather’s life.

RIP The HAWK. Joseph Jackson. spending those last few moments with you were everything. being able to tell you everything i needed to tell you before saying goodbye was such a blessing. everyone that came to visit you, came with love, respect, and so much pride in their hearts for you. proud of you, proud to be your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, proud to have your strength and share the dynasty you spent your life creating, and proud to be a jackson. you are the first true jackson. the legend that started it all. none of us would be anywhere near where we’re at if it weren’t for you. you are the strongest man i know. your life’s work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live. i will cherish every moment with you til the day i die, especially our last moments. being able to hold your hand, lay with you and cuddle you, give you kisses all over your cheeks and forehead, meant more to me than you’ll ever know. quoting advice you gave me when i was a little kid and seeing your eyes light up, sharing stories my dad used to tell me about you, telling a joke and hearing you laugh for the last time.. my heart is full knowing we left each other in that way. i made you promise me you’ll come visit me. you agreed and i’m going to hold you to it. and i promised you that we will keep telling your story, over and over. to never be forgotten. my great grandchildren will know who joseph jackson is. i love you grandpa. so so so much that words can’t describe. i have immense gratitude for you, and always will. we all feel that way. thank you for everything. truly. rest in peace and transition. i’ll see you in my dreams very very soon.

“Proud of you, proud to be your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, proud to have your strength and share the dynasty you spent your life creating, and proud to be a Jackson,” she wrote.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.