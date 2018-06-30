Prince Jackson says critics of late grandpa Joe 'won't ever be as great'

Prince Jackson has some harsh words for critics of his late grandfather Joe Jackson.

“Keep talking all the s–t you want that he abused my dad,” Michael Jackson’s oldest son said in a video for Instagram Stories on Friday. “He raised these kids right, otherwise they would have been in gangs or f–king dead.”

Joe Jackson, the Jackson family patriarch who died this week at 89, was notorious for his ruthless drive to turn his children into stars. In multiple interviews over the years, Joe admitted to beating his kids with a belt buckle and a switch. His daughter La Toya also wrote in her 1991 memoir that he sexually abused her and her sister Rebbie.

Still, Prince stuck up for his grandfather.

“So go ahead, keep talking s–t, but you won’t ever be as great as one of that man’s f–king balls in his n------.”

The 21-year-old music video producer, who said he’ll be posting a video to his Youtube channel about his grandfather, also posted a photo in tribute to Joe this week, writing that his grandpa is “an example of sheer willpower and dedication” who taught him to “take pride in the Jackson name and what it really means.”

Prince’s sister, Paris Jackson, took to Instagram as well to celebrate her grandfather’s life.

“Proud of you, proud to be your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, proud to have your strength and share the dynasty you spent your life creating, and proud to be a Jackson,” she wrote.

