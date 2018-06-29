Meghan Markle breaks royal protocol: All the times she's broken the rules

Meghan Markle is a recent addition to the royal family, but she’s already broken a number of key rules.

The former actress, 36, is doing an excellent job adapting to her new life but is still learning the ropes about what to do and what to avoid during public appearances.

The royal is said to have done strict "princess-in-training" etiquette classes ahead of tying the knot with Prince Harry.

From mastering her moods to the Duchess slant, and waving goodbye to PDA and dark nail polish, there are numerous things any new royal should consider according to The Sun.

Take a look at the list below to see how many times Meghan has slipped up.

Rule broken: Lack of tights

When Meghan and Prince Harry announced their engagement last November, the pair stepped out for a photocall in Kensington Palace.

For the massive occasion, she wore a white coat and green dress, but did you spot the item she left off?

Royal expert Victoria Arbiter explained the issue to Insider: “You never see a royal without their nude stockings.

“Meghan, from what I can see from the engagement photographs, it doesn’t look like she was wearing tights or stockings.

“I would say that’s really the only hard, steadfast rule in terms of what the Queen requires.”

Rule broken: Back turned to Queen

Meghan is doing a great job settling into the royal family, it seems she made a small mistake while attending her first Royal Ascot this month.

The 36-year-old is said to have gone against royal protocol by momentarily turning her back on Her Majesty to chat to her new hubby.

According to the royal family website, “there are no obligatory codes of behaviour when meeting The Queen or a member of the Royal Family” however, “many people wish to observe the traditional forms”.

It wasn’t the only rule she broke while at the races, she also decided to leave off the all important name tag.

Rule broken: Exposed shoulders

The newest member of the royal family has set fashion tongues wagging after appearing at her first Trooping the Colour... and it’s all because of her rule-breaking dress.

Arriving at the annual royal event in a horse-drawn carriage with her husband Prince Harry, Meghan looked every inch the modern-day Princess in a bespoke creation by Venezuelan designer Carolina Herrera.

However, the "Suits"-star-turned-princess has already overlooked one royal fashion rule: exposing her shoulders.

Fashion tradition usually dictates that royal women do not wear off-shoulder or other more revealing styles.

Rule broken: No autographs and selfies

Prince Harry’s bride broke royal protocol in Cardiff by signing autographs and taking selfies.

The Queen is apparently not a fan of selfie-photos, and former U.S. ambassador Matthew Barzun told Tatler magazine in 2014 she finds them “disconcerting” and “strange”.

No member of the royal family will give you an autograph as royal protocol bans them from scribbling their signature for other people.

So the likes of the Queen, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Harry – and soon Meghan - have to politely tell people they won’t sign their autograph books... or body parts.

It has been reported that when Prince Charles is asked for his signature he always responds: “Sorry, they don’t allow me to do that.”

However, they are allowed to sign visitors books when on official engagements as well as official documents.

Rule broken: No hugs

She even gave kids high fives and hugs on the trip to Wales in January – something the royals never do.

Kate often only gives a hug if a child dives for it, while the Queen keeps things formal with some of her trademark waving and the occasional handshake.

By traditional forms they mean handshake, bow or courtesy.

Meghan also hugged a starstruck schoolgirl on a royal visit to Birmingham, after the girl told the royal couple that she wanted to be an actor when she grew up.

Rule broken: Walking alone

In an extraordinary twist to the biggest wedding of the year, Meghan entered St George’s Chapel alone before tying the knot with Prince Harry.

After her father Thomas Markle pulled out of attending the wedding (announced after it was revealed he was paid for set up paparazzi photos), it was announced Meghan would walk solo down the aisle on her big day. The move was also seen as Meghan expressing her feminist beliefs - walking down the aisle as an independent woman.

A source said: “It was something she made clear she wanted to do when she and Prince Harry started planning their wedding last November.”

Rule broken: Crossed legs

All eyes were on Meghan Markle this week as she attended the Queen’s Young Leaders reception at Buckingham Palace.

But fans have slammed the former actor for flouting a royal rule and being disrespectful to the Queen in the way she was sitting, but did you notice it?

Meghan, who wore a pretty pink Prada dress for the occasion, was picture sitting with her legs crossed and her legs stretched to one side.

The crossing of the legs is a sitting position that is rarely used by the royals.

In fact, Kate Middleton’s uncrossed leg position even has its own nickname, “The Duchess slant”, and was even used by Princess Diana.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.