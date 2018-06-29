Chris Pratt is reportedly 'smitten' by new flame Kattherine Schwarzenegger

"Jurassic World" star Chris Pratt is reportedly extremely happy in his new relationship with Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The newly single Pratt was snapped on a date with the daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The two were seen laughing together while enjoying a picnic in Santa Barbra, Calif. And while it is unclear how long the supposed pair have been seeing each other, according to E! News, the picnic date was not the first time the two had stepped out together.

"It's still very new between Chris and Katherine but the picnic was not their first date," a source told E! News. "They have been on multiple low key dates and have been talking consistently for the last two months or so."

When the news first broke, it was reported that Shiver had initially set the two up.

"She knows Chris through mutual friends," the insider re-iterated to E! News. The pair has yet to confirm the news.

Prior to being one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors, the former "Parks and Recreation" star was married to actress, Anna Farris.

But after eight years of marriage and one son named Jack, the couple announce their split.

"Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating," Pratt said in a statement. "We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake, we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward."

The statement continued, "We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

The "House Bunny" actress is now reportedly dating cinematographer Michael Barrett.