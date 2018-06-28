John Legend: 'I don't care about f---ing Sarah Sanders'

John Legend had a few choice words for White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

The singer launched an expletive-filled tirade against Sanders when stopped by a TMZ reporter after enjoying dinner with his wife Chrissy Teigen on Wednesday night.

"I don't care about f---ing Sarah Sanders," Legend told the gossip site when asked if he thought it was fair to harass politicians while they're at dinner.

"Reunite the f---ing kids with their families and then we'll talk about Sarah Sanders and her f---ing dinners," he exclaimed.

Sanders and her family had to leave a Virginia restaurant on Friday night after the owner of the establishment told her she was not welcome.

Sanders confirmed the events on Twitter, saying she was told to leave by the owner because she worked for the president.

“Her actions say far more about her than about me,” she tweeted. “I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so.”

Fox News' Elizabeth Zwirz contributed to this report.