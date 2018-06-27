Supermodel Helena Christensen poses in the same metal bikini she wore in 1991

It's been 27 years since Helena Christensen first rocked her Thierry Mugler metal bikini, but now the supermodel is slipping back into the two-piece for another photo shoot.

On Tuesday, Christensen shared then and now pictures from her 1991 L.A. Style Magazine cover and InStyle's Bada-- Women August issue, out on July 6.

"BADA-- issue July 2018," Christensen captioned the photographs of herself rocking the swimsuit. "I wore this exact Thierry Mugler metal outfit when my dear friend and mentor Herb Ritts photographed me in 1991 for LA magazine."

"It was a tight squeeze then and it’s a tight squeeze now but I did it," admitted the 49-year-old, who paired the outfit with black pumps this time around as she posed on a cobblestone street in NYC.

"Thank you Julie for bringing this amazing outfit back to me! So excited to be part of this issue with all those true bad-- girls @laurabrown99 @juliepelipas@harryjoshprotools @hungvanngo@honeynailz."

As for how she got herself prepared for this moment? Christensen shared with InStyle the one message she told herself.

"We all look more or less the same, and we all have our bodies and body issues, so I thought, ‘Just get with it,’ ” she explained to the outlet.