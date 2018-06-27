Joe Jackson remembered by celebrities as 'legend,' creator of 'talented American musical dynasty'

Joe Jackson, the patriarch of "The Jackson 5," is being mourned online after reportedly losing his battle with cancer Wednesday at the age of 89.

The father of Michael Jackson had been battling the illness for "some time," TMZ reported. His wife Katherine and some of his 11 children and grandchildren flew to Las Vegas to say goodbye.

Jackson's famous brood includes Randy Jackson, Janet Jackson, La Toya Jackson, Jermaine Jackson and more.

It appeared Jackson had come to peace with his life, writing in a June 24 tweet that he had "seen more sunsets than I have left to see."

"The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes," he continued.

Jackson had a reported complicated relationship with late son Michael Jackson, who claimed in a shocking 1988 tell-all that his father occasionally turned violent during "Jackson 5" rehearsals, according to The New York Daily News.

"If you messed up you got hit, sometimes with a switch, sometimes with a belt," Michael said at the time. "Dad would make me so mad at him that I'd try to get back at him and get beaten all the more."

Celebrities and those in the music industry took to Twitter Wednesday after news of the famous patriarch's death broke.

Rodney Jerome Saulsberry, a voice-over performer and actor, said he was "so sorry" to hear about the loss.

Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., a civil rights activist, offered "prayers and condolences" to the Jackson family.

"Joe Jackson, brother beloved, patriarch & creator of one of the most talented American musical dynasties. We will remember him as long as his family’s music plays," he tweeted.

Rapper Juicy J called Jackson a "legend" who we will never forget.

TV host Wendy Williams, referring to Jackson as "the man, the family, the legend," thanked the 89-year-old for gifting the world with his family.

"RIP JOE JACKSON and thank you for giving us the many gifts of talent from your family, not just to our community on a whole...but to the ENTIRE WORLD!!! #RIP," Williams tweeted.

The Undefeated, a sports and pop culture website operated by ESPN, tweeted, "Thank you for what you gave us, Joe."

Fox News' Sasha Savitsky and Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.