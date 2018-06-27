Elizabeth Smart and husband Matthew Gilmour are expecting their third child

Whoa, baby.

Elizabeth Smart announced she is pregnant with her third child on Instagram Monday.

“Pretty HUGE news!!” the 30-year-old captioned her ultrasound photo. “We’re expecting baby #3 in November!!”

The kidnapping survivor and victims’ rights advocate tied the knot with Matthew Gilmour in 2012 in a private ceremony in Hawaii. The couple are parents to 3-year-old daughter Chloe and 14-month-old son James.

Life wasn’t always so blissful for the wife and mom. Smart was abducted from her home on June 5, 2002 when she was 14 years old and spent the next nine grueling months held prisoner as she was starved, drugged, raped and subjected to bizarre rituals by her captors.

Back in November, she chronicled her suffering in a Lifetime movie titled “I Am Elizabeth Smart,” where she served as the producer and narrator.

While Smart admitted she was hesitant to relive the most horrifying experience of her life, she told Fox News it was vital to show audiences what it was like to be kidnapped.

“… I’d come far enough in my healing that I felt like I could share some of the darkest, deepest details of what happened to me, in hopes that people watching will have a greater understanding for what it’s like to be raped, to be kidnapped, to go through something so traumatic that you never want to talk about again so… they can be compassionate [to other victims], that they can be understanding,” explained Smart.

“That they don’t ask questions like, ‘Well, why didn’t you run?’ ‘Why didn’t you scream’ ‘Why didn’t you say something?’ ‘You should have tried harder, you should have done something,’” she added. “Because that’s terrible, and no victim, no matter what the circumstances were, should have to be questioned like that.”

Smart, who was raised a Mormon, also revealed it was her faith that kept her alive when her captors threatened her to kill her if she attempted to escape.

“Shortly after being kidnapped and raped for the first time, I realized that my captors could take just about everything from me,” she said. “My family, my life — everything. But they couldn’t change the fact that my parents would always love me, my family would always love me. Maybe nobody else ever would, but my family would.

“For me that was enough, that was worth surviving for. Upon realizing that, I decided I would do whatever it took. It didn’t matter what it was, I would do whatever it took to survive… Looking back, do I wish I had been rescued sooner? Absolutely, but I don’t regret a single decision I made, because I am here, and I don’t know if I would be otherwise.”