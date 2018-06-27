Christina El Moussa says ex Tarek is 'aware' of her HGTV spinoff: 'He's very happy for me'

Two years after splitting up, Christina El Moussa and her ex-husband, Tarek, seem to be better than ever.

The former couple is successfully co-parenting their two kids, working together on their HGTV show, "Flip or Flop," and are all for each other moving on in their romantic lives.

"To watch Tarek move on and be in the dating scene, I think is great. We've both moved on. We've been separated for two years, and I'm happy that he's out there dating, and I hope he finds someone nice and that's great with my kids too," Christina told ET during a sit-down interview in New York on Wednesday. "[It's] definitely a relief for me that he's dating as well."

Christina has been in a relationship with British TV host Ant Anstead for the last seven months, and during a recent interview with ET, Tarek praised Ant as "really nice guy."

"I don't feel like I need Tarek's approval on my boyfriend, but that is wonderful that he likes him," Christina shared. "Everybody likes Ant, Ant is amazing. He is such a great guy. He is so grounded and he is so sweet, he is humble. He's just amazing."

As for whether that means double dating is in Christina and Tarek's future, the mother of two said with a laugh, "Never say never." "I don't see double dating in our immediate future," she confessed.

The HGTV star met Ant when she was set up on a blind date with him by a mutual friend. While it was "instant chemistry," the two have proven they're in it for the long haul. In March, Ant showed Christina around his home in England, and she told ET on Wednesday that she sees herself "getting married again in the future."

"We met each other's kids, and my kids adore him, and I believe his kids love me," she said. "My daughter really looks up to his daughter. She's 14 and he's just a great dad, and his kids are fabulous."

"For [my son] Brayden, this is his routine. Some half the week he is at Daddy's and half the week he is at Mommy's," Christina added of how her kids have adjusted to her and Tarek's split. "And for Taylor, I think she has gotten use to it."

"For her at the beginning, it is a little bit hard, but we just do a really good job [letting her know] that she is so loved and that although we don't live together as a family, we'll always be a family," she continued. "And she is very happy and an amazing child."

As far as her career goes, the blonde beauty is still focused on "Flip or Flip" with Tarek, as well as her just-announced new HGTV show, "Christina on the Coast," which will air in 2019.

"I'm really excited, because on 'Flip or Flop,' I was remodeling houses for the masses. I wanted to appeal to all buyers, so in this show, I get to help specific [clients] and really get into their style and make showpiece houses that are really unique," Christina said. "Tarek is aware that I got picked up for 'Christina on the Coast,' and he's very happy for me. We are both very supportive of each other and each other's success."