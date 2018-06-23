Expand / Collapse search
©2018 FOX News Network, LLC.

Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban spotted on date in Las Vegas

Fox News
P.K. Subban, left, and Lindsey Vonn were reportedly seening dinning together in Vegas. Here, the new couple arrive at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.  (AP)

Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban made the most of their time in Sin City.

Following Wednesday’s NHL Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, we’re told the new couple arrived at Wynn hot spot Intrigue around 11:30 p.m.

Seated at a patio table near the DJ booth, Vonn, 33, and Subban, 29, ordered a magnum bottle of Belvedere vodka and a bottle of Clase Azul tequila, as they hung out with family and friends. The twosome was said to be at Intrigue past 2 a.m.

First linked by Terez Owens in April, Vonn and Subban, a defenseman for the Predators, made their red carpet debut earlier this month at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville.

Prior to Subban, Vonn dated NFL coach Kenan Smith for a year. They broke up last November.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post. 