Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban spotted on date in Las Vegas

Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban made the most of their time in Sin City.

Following Wednesday’s NHL Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, we’re told the new couple arrived at Wynn hot spot Intrigue around 11:30 p.m.

Seated at a patio table near the DJ booth, Vonn, 33, and Subban, 29, ordered a magnum bottle of Belvedere vodka and a bottle of Clase Azul tequila, as they hung out with family and friends. The twosome was said to be at Intrigue past 2 a.m.

First linked by Terez Owens in April, Vonn and Subban, a defenseman for the Predators, made their red carpet debut earlier this month at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville.

Prior to Subban, Vonn dated NFL coach Kenan Smith for a year. They broke up last November.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.