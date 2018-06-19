Tiffany Haddish wears replica of Meghan Markle's wedding dress at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Tiffany Haddish went all out as host of the annual MTV Movie and TV Awards and paid tribute to the new Duchess of Sussex and her iconic wedding dress.

During the award show program, which aired Monday night on MTV, Haddish slipped into an exact replica of Meghan Markle's Givenchy wedding gown.

“Meghan isn’t the only one who can look good in a dress,” Haddish joked as she stepped onto the stage donning the white, off-the-shoulder gown equipped with a tiara and train. “She from my hood I had to represent.”

But despite wearing the exact dress and even sporting Markle's signature messy bun, Haddish managed to put her own twist on the now famous wedding look. While Markle had several of the royal children, including Prince George, carry her train as she walked down the aisle of St. Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle, the "Girls Trip" star had a group of shirtless men at the end of her train.

And just one month after wearing her famous wedding gown during her May 19 nuptials, the Duchess turned heads once again in another white Givenchy creation.

On Tuesday, the new member of the royal family made her debut at the Royal Ascot wearing another white dress on her one month wedding anniversary. The former "Suits" star paired her collared, button-down dress with a black Givenchy belt and an intricate black and white hat.

Prince Harry and his wife were snapped strolling the Ascot fields along with Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the royal family.