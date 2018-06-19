Millie Bobby Brown calls out bullies at MTV Movie & TV Awards after deleting Twitter account

Millie Bobby Brown isn't letting the haters get her down!

At the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which aired Monday from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, the "Stranger Things" star took home the award for Best Performance in a Show for her role as Eleven on the popular Netflix series. During her acceptance speech, the 14-year-old actress seemingly called out the people who created and shared homophobic memes of her over the past few weeks, causing her to deactivate her Twitter account.

"Thank you so much for my support and to all my fans," Brown, who was unable to attend the awards show in person due to a kneecap injury, said in a video. "I really wish I could be there with you all to receive this award but sadly I'm stuck here at home in Atlanta recovering from a sport injury and I'm following the doctor's order to rest. I want you to know how grateful I am to those who support me. It's no secret that landing the role of Eleven in "Stranger Things" has changed my life in the most incredible ways. It's afforded me the chance to work with remarkable people especially the Duffers, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Iain Paterson and Netflix [and] all of the cast members. So I share this award with you."

Millie Bobby Brown's 'Stranger Things' Co-Stars Dish On Her 'Gnarly' Kneecap Injury (Exclusive)

"Finally, since I know there are many young people watching this, and even to the adults, too, who could probably use the reminder that I was taught -- if you don't have anything nice to say, just don't say it," she continued. "There should be no space in this world for bullying and I'm not going to tolerate it and neither should any of you. If you need a reminder of how worthy you are and to rise above the hate, message me on Instagram."

Although she's no longer using Twitter, Brown's currently still active on Instagram, with comments disabled. She revealed last Friday that she would be skipping the awards show on "doctor's orders."

"I've never actually broken a bone except for now," she said. "I have split my kneecap, so from the doctor's orders, he told me to rest up and that means that I won't be attending the MTV Awards this weekend."

"I hope Gaten [Matarazzo] and Caleb [McLaughlin], Finn [Wolfhard], Sadie [Sink] and Noah [Schnapp] have the best time and I love them so dearly," she added. "So I wish you guys the best and I'm sending my luck with you, and I'll be there in spirit."

Millie Bobby Brown Forced to Skip MTV Movie & TV Awards After Splitting Kneecap

n addition to Brown's award, "Stranger Things" is also nominated for Best On-Screen Team, Best Musical Moment and Best Show. Her co-star, Noah Schnapp, won Most Frightened Performance for his role as Will Byers earlier in the night.

Ahead of the awards show, ET spoke with Brown's "Stranger Things" co-stars, Schnapp, Sadie Sink and Finn Wolfhard on the red carpet, where they opened up about her "gnarly" injury.

"She's gonna get better really soon," Sink revealed. "Unfortunately, she hurt her knee. I think she slipped, it wasn't on set, but she fractured her knee. But she's getting better."

"She's in high spirits," Wolfhard added. "It's a gnarly picture."

Millie Bobby Brown Deletes Twitter After Becoming a Homophobic Meme