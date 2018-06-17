Kim Kardashian-West tells CNN she's not against possibly running for office

Now here’s a campaign to get behind.

Fresh off her winning pitch to Donald Trump to spring a non-violent drug offender, Kim Kardashian is mulling her political prospects — and won’t rule out a White House bid.

“Never say never,” she coyly told CNN’s Van Jones in an interview set to air on “The Van Jones Show” Saturday at 7 p.m. after he asked if she would run for office.

“I honestly saw that if I could use my platform just to do something for one person, that it opens the conversation for so much more and for other people to want to do the same thing,” the reality star said.

“If more people would just put their personal feelings aside and talk about really important issues that have to be discussed, then so much more can get done,” she said.

The 37-year-old pop princess said public service wasn’t in her immediate future but added: “I guess never say never.”

“No matter who you talk to, no matter what political party, people feel what’s right is right and that’s what I love about this, is that it can just be so bipartisan,” she said.

The prospective Kim-mander-in-chief Kardashian famously huddled with Trump in the Oval Office May 30, when she pleaded with him to free Alice Johnson, a Tennessee granny and first-time offender who had served 21 years of a life sentence for cocaine possession and other charges.

A week later Trump commuted Johnson’s sentence, prompting the curvy Kardashian to tweet, “BEST NEWS EVER!!!!” and express gratitude to Trump and adviser Jared Kushner, with whom she also met.

This article originally appeared in The New York Post.