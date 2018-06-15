Taylor Swift sends love to backup dancer involved in car accident with touching message

Taylor Swift is sending some positive thoughts to her backup dancer, Nadine Olmo, who was involved in a car accident earlier in the week.

The 28-year-old "Look What You Made Me Do" songstress took to Instagram on Thursday to post a photo of Olmo and share some sweet words of encouragement.

"I'm sorry to tell you one of our amazing dancers, Nadine, was involved in a car accident a few days ago," Swift captioned the shot. "While she takes time to recover and heal, we’re all wishing her a speedy recovery and are looking forward to her return to the tour. We all love you Nadine and can’t wait to have you back ❤️❤️❤️ @nadineolmo."

The singer-songwriter is currently on herReputation Stadium Tour, which kicked off in early May. Over the weekend, Sugarland released their Mad Men-inspired music video for their single "Babe" featuring Swift as a red-headed seductress.

"It's your favorite summer movie you haven't seen yet," Kristian Bush told ET prior to the video's release. "It's red-headed Taylor. Which I think is... it could be a giveaway if you're a Mad Men fan, but maybe not."

"It's cinematic," Jennifer Nettles agreed, adding that Swift helped shape the look. "It's a period piece, if you will."

