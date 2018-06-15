Ne-Yo and wife Crystal Smith welcome second child together

Ne-Yo is a dad again!

The 38-year-old "Let Me Love You" singer and his wife, Crystal Smith, welcomed their second baby together, a son named Roman Alexander-Raj Smith, on Thursday.

The "World of Dance" judge's wife shared the exciting news on Instagram on Friday, announcing that their new bundle of joy was born at 2:11 p.m., was six pounds and 16 ounces and 19 inches long.

"He’s so BEAUTIFUL 😍," Crystal added in her caption and tagging Ne-Yo in the post. This is the singer's fourth child. He and Crystal share a 2-year-old son, Shaffer. The "Miss Independent" crooner also has a 6-year-old son, Mason, and a 7-year-old daughter, Madilyn, from a previous relationship.

Ne-Yo Gushes About Expecting Baby No. 4, Says It 'Feels Like the First Time' (Exclusive)

The couple announced they were expecting a second baby in October. "Sooooooo.....guess who's awaiting a NEW ARRIVAL!?! @itscrystalsmith and yours truly are happy to announce we are expecting❤️! #NewAddition #ExtendingTheFamily," Ne-Yo wrote on Instagram at the time.

Ne-Yo and Wife Crystal Smith Expecting Baby No. 2 -- See the Sweet Announcement!

A post shared by Crystal Smith (@itscrystalsmith) on Apr 5, 2018 at 8:35am PDT

ET caught up with Ne-Yo in late January, where he gushed about having another baby on the way.

EXCLUSIVE: Go Behind the Scenes of Ne-Yo's New Music Video for 'Another Love Song'

"Every single time is like the first time. It's definitely a labor of love, I'll say that," he expressed.