Meghan Markle is 'so happy' the royal wedding is finally over, report says

Meghan Markle is reportedly thrilled that her televised wedding to Prince Harry, and all the drama that unfolded prior to the big day, is officially over.

The American actress married the British royal in front of 600 guests – as well as millions of people across the world – on May 19. And one friend claims she’s joyfully settling into her new role as Duchess of Sussex.

“She’s so happy. She’s really enjoying her new life,” a source close to the former “Suits” star told Us Weekly Friday. “It’s been very busy the last couple of months and she’s booked up for the rest of the summer, but she’s happy to finally be back in a routine and have the wedding be over. There are no travel plans booked as of now, besides work trips.”

Preparation for the 36-year-old’s marriage to the 33-year-old prince was far from smooth sailing. Just days before Markle walked down the aisle, she announced her father Thomas Markle wouldn’t attend the royal wedding following a medical emergency that required heart surgery.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding,” she said in a statement released by Kensington Palace. “I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.

“I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

Kensington Palace then announced Markle would be walked down the aisle by Prince Charles, Harry’s father.

Thomas’ surgery followed days of press surrounding his health and speculation on whether or not he’d attend the royal wedding.

He also stirred headlines when it was revealed he staged paparazzi photos that showed him preparing for the big day. His daughter, Markle’s half-sister Samantha Grant, claimed she had set up the paparazzi shoot for positive publicity.

Markle’s estranged half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr. also wrote a slamming open letter to his famous sibling, in which he told her then-fiancé that it’s “not too late” to stop the wedding. He then penned a new note, which was published by In Touch Weekly, asking for an invitation.

Grant also had harsh words for her sister.

In April, Grant sounded off on Twitter, accusing the prince of excluding several family members from the wedding. In several interviews leading up to the wedding, Grant revealed she was writing a tell-all, titled “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister.”

But these days, Markle is more focused on making her mark as a new member of the royal family. Not long after she and Harry reportedly returned from their honeymoon in East Africa, she dived into her royal duties and stepped out for her first solo event with Queen Elizabeth II.

The 92-year-monarch and her granddaughter-in-law traveled by train to Cheshire, England to open a new bridge on Thursday.

Markle, who was all smiles at the engagement, reportedly gushed to attendees that Harry is “the best husband ever.”

The source told the celebrity news magazine Markle is building her confidence after the wedding.

“Meghan was really nervous walking down the aisle,” said the source. “She had butterflies the entire morning and was very anxious about making it down to the altar. Meghan sent a handwritten thank you note to all her close friends who attended the wedding.

And while Markle has ended her acting career to focus on the new chapter of her life, she could potentially be honored by Hollywood.

A rep for USA Network confirmed to Fox News Wednesday her name was submitted for the “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series” category for her role as Rachel Zane in the network’s legal drama “Suits.”

“Meghan Markle was entered by the awards consultants for the USA Network, a Television Academy spokesperson told Fox News. “They verified that she and/or her reps were aware that the entry was being made and had advised to go ahead and proceed with the submission.

Markle has not previously won any major awards for her character, meaning this could be her last chance to receive the prestigious honor.