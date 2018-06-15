Chad Michael Murray's wife seemingly shades Sophia Bush over her marriage comments

Chad Michael Murray's wife seems to have just shaded Sophia Bush over the actress' recent comments about feeling pressured into marrying her former "One Tree Hill" co-star.

On Thursday, Sarah Roemer, who tied the knot with Murray in 2015 and shares two children with the star, took to Instagram to share a meme, which read: "Wait a second… my producers also made me marry Chad Michael Murray!"

"#doitforthecrew #ikid #ilovemyhusband #familyman #IwanttobeChadwhenIgrowup #13yearslater #iwishpeaceandloveforall," Roemer captioned the post.

On Wednesday, Bush, who was married to Murray in 2005 for five months before calling it quits, said that marrying the actor was "not a thing I actually really wanted to do."

"Everybody’s been 22 and stupid," Bush told host Andy Cohen during an appearance on SiriusXM's "Radio Andy." "It was not a thing I actually really wanted to do. Ladies have to learn how to take up space in a way men are taught they are entitled to!"

After being asked how she got could have been pressured into marrying someone by Cohen, Bush, 35, responded: "Because how do you let everybody down?"

"When you have bosses telling you that you’re the only person who gets a person to work on time and 200 people either get to see their kids at night or they don’t because our days start on time," explained Bush, adding "Life is always loaded."

"What the public knows ever is never — it’s not the tip of the iceberg," she continued. "['One Tree Hill' co-star] Hilarie [Burton] and I used to laugh and we were like, ‘If we had a behind-the-scenes show, the drama would be so much f---ing better than the drama that the writers write."

Following her comments, Murray's rep released a statement, calling Bush's remarks "ludicrous."

"Chad conducts himself in a completely professional manner and would never marry for any reason but love," Murray's rep told People Magazine. “Thirteen years since his divorce from Sophia, he has a very happy family life with his wife and children. He has completely moved on and doesn’t feel the need to engage in this type of behavior."