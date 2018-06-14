Paris Jackson removes graffiti from dad Michael Jackson's Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Paris Jackson doesn’t want anything to blemish her father’s memory.

The 20-year-old actress and model shared photos of herself cleaning up Michael Jackson’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Wednesday. Paris was scrubbing the red graffiti off of the King of Pop’s special tribute.

Paris Jackson Reveals Why She Wasn't There for Janet Jackson’s Billboard Music Awards Performance

“Some people have no f---ing respect,” Paris captioned the photos. “I understand that there is a difference between the radio emblem and the record, but a name is a name.”

Later this month marks the ninth anniversary of Michael’s death, and Paris ensured that her father’s Walk of Fame star would be clean for the occasion.

Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne Reunite in New York -- See the Cute Posts!

Last year, Paris remembered the anniversary of her father’s death with a sweet altered image of Michael with her grown-up self.

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on Jun 13, 2018 at 4:29pm PDT

“My angel, my king, my universe,” she wrote at the time. “Eight years without you feels like a lifetime.”

In April, Paris’ aunt, La Toya Jackson, opened up to ET’s Lauren Zima about her niece, saying, “She’s become a remarkable woman. She’s done very, very well and I’m very proud of her, and very excited and very happy.”

Paris Jackson Has Become a 'Remarkable Woman,' Says Aunt La Toya (Exclusive)