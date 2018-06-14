Jason Derulo pulls out of World Cup opening ceremony after flight to Moscow is delayed: report

Pop star Jason Derulo was reportedly forced to pull out of the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony Thursday after his flight to Moscow was delayed.

The unforeseen circumstance left English star Robbie Williams and Russian singer Aida Garifullina on stage to headline the event being watched by millions around the world, The Sun reported.

Derulo was set to sing his new song “Colors.” He said earlier this week he would try to use the opportunity in Russia to find a girlfriend.

WATCH LIVE 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP MATCHES STREAMING ON FOX SPORTS JUNE 14 TO JULY 15

“As a footballer, you get to date all the, hopefully, beautiful women,” he told Metro. “It’s one of the perks of the job, but I am sure they work hard.”

Derulo sang FIFA’s official World Cup song, which was posted on his YouTube channel earlier this year.