'Dancing With the Stars' Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are engaged

Congrats are in order for Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson!

The "Dancing With the Stars" pros revealed via Instagram on Thursday that they're engaged.

The lovebirds both shared a pic from the proposal, which went down in Venice, Italy. "I can’t wait to make you my wife ♥️👑," Chmerkovskiy gushed.

Johnson's caption was equally sweet. "I knew the moment I met you, you were the man of my dreams and I wanted to be with you forever," she marveled. "Babychka Мой любовь thank you for making my fairytale come true today! Cannot believe I get to call you my FIANCÉ!!!! #engaged."

The exciting news comes just over a month after Johnson joked to ET during a Facebook live interview that time was "a-ticking" for Chmerkovskiy to ask her for her hand in marriage.

"We'll see [if engagement is in the cards anytime soon]," she said at the time. "We both have very big things happening right now, so we'll let that ride over... maybe we'll go to Fiji!"

And just a few hours after the interview aired, Chmerkovskiy admitted via Twitter that he "should def put a ring on it."