Anthony Bourdain's girlfriend Asia Argento says she's 'fine' as she shares prayer to God

Asia Argento is letting fans know she's doing "fine" one day after her boyfriend Anthony Bourdain was reportedly cremated in France.

The Italian actress, 42, shared a message on her Instagram story that showed a photo of a card that read "I'm a f---ing mess inside" that was crossed out with the words "I'm fine."

She followed up with another photo of a prayer in Spanish. The prayer asked for God's guidance, thanked Him for His light and said she can rely on Him for His love and protection.

Bourdain, whose rakish personality and appetite for culinary curiosities entertained millions of viewers, committed suicide on June 8. He was 61.

"Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine," Argento tweeted June 8.

Argento, a Harvey Weinstein accuser, released a statement hours after Bourdain's death was revealed.

The pair began dating in 2017 after they met while the celebrity chef was in Rome filming "Parts Unknown."