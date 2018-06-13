Johnny Depp spotted in Poland amid fan concerns over his frail appearance

Johnny Depp is out and about.

The 55-year-old actor was spotted arriving at an airport in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday rocking a striped long-sleeve shirt under a blazer, along with a hat with the word "FUGLY" on it.

Earlier this month, fans were concerned after images of a gaunt-looking Depp surfaced, but a source with knowledge of the situation previously told Fox News that the star is fine.

In addition, multiple media outlets claimed he’s "healthy" and nothing is wrong.

"Johnny is having a great time on the tour playing with the guys,” a source told People Magazine of Depp, who is currently on tour with his band, the Hollywood Vampires.

Entertainment Tonight also reported: "Johnny is healthy and is enjoying his time on the road with his band."

Depp is currently being sued by two former body guards for unpaid wages, wrongful termination and unlawful business practices, along with other allegations.

David Glass, a Ph.D. and celebrity divorce lawyer, previously told Fox News that Depp is doing the healthy thing by focusing on his music.

"Financial stress can certainly wreak havoc on a person, if he is indeed dealing with financial woes," shared Glass, adding, "Music is a healthy coping mechanism to use in order to take your mind off of other events that have happened in your life."

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.