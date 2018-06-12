Netflix extends 'Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown' following fan outcry

Netflix will extend "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" after fan outcry.

The streaming company announced the news about the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning show on Twitter Tuesday writing: "Some fans have noticed that Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was scheduled to come off Netflix US on June 16."

"As of today, we’ve extended our agreement that will keep Parts Unknown on the service for months to come," the statement concluded.

Last Friday, Anthony Bourdain was found dead of an apparent suicide. He was 61.

CNN's Brian Stelter announced on-air that Bourdain hanged himself.

"Anthony was found dead this morning in his hotel room in France. He had hanged himself in his hotel room," Stelter said.

Bourdain was found unresponsive by his close friend, French chef Eric Ripert, in a luxury hotel in the small town of Kayserberg.

According to CNN, the celebrity chef was working on an upcoming episode of "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown."

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said in a statement.

"His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."