James Corden gives up meat after reading about animal abuse

James Corden is changing his diet.

The “Late Late Show” host told the Radio Times he gave up eating meat after reading an article detailing elephant abuse.

"I was upset about animal welfare while eating a bacon sandwich," Corden said. "I thought, 'Well, you really can't be upset about elephants and not think about the pigs.' I hope I can keep it up. I will certainly try."

The talk show host said he still eats fish, but also plans to phase that food group out to become a full vegetarian. He said his change in diet will be a “gradual process.”

Corden admitted bread is his new “vice.” He added that he turns to bread to curb his hunger because of the lack of meat in his diet.

The 39-year-old host previously opened up about his struggle to his weight, telling The Sun in March he has “sort of [a] battle with food.”

“They delivered this basket of warm, fresh bread and we're like, ‘It's happening, we're doing it. Who are we trying to kid?’” he said. "It's our nemesis, it's out to destroy us!"

He also said he experimented with fad diets in the past.