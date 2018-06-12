Clay Harbor injures himself during 'Bachelorette' group date, bows out of competition

NFL player Clay Harbor was injured playing football during a group date on Monday’s episode of “The Bachelorette.”

Harbor, who signed with the New Orleans Saints last summer before missing the entire season due to injury, injured his wrist while stiff-arming his opponent to the ground as he tried to get in the good graces of "Bachelorette” star Becca Kufrin.

“I got hurt playing football on ‘The Bachelorette.’ That’s pretty funny. I was in a vulnerable state and Becca taking care of me made me feel special and connected to her. I wanted to get a chance to see her tonight and tell her how I feel,” Harbor said.

Harbor, 30, returned to the competition with his arm in the sling and was given a rose and a smooch as he appeared to be advancing to the next round. However, he was blind-sided with some bad news.

The tight end was forced to eliminate himself from competition in order to have surgery, adding that he needs to play football to support his family. The seven-year veteran is currently a free agent.

Harbor thanked “The Bachelorette” in a tweet for letting him join the show and he said didn’t regret his decision to come on.

Harbor added that the episode was filmed 13 months ago and that he's finally ready to latch onto a team for the 2018 season.

“The Bachelorette” airs Mondays on ABC.