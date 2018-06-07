Beyonce and Jay-Z show off twins Rumi and Sir Carter during 'On the Run 2' tour opening show

Could this be Sir and Rumi Carter?

Beyoncé and Jay-Z showed off photos of two infants during the first stop of their On the Run II tour in Cardiff, Wales, on Wednesday with sweet photos projected on the big screen.

In the images, they’re cradled in Beyoncé’s and Jay-Z’s arms in separate shots with “love is universal” written between the pictures.

The “Crazy in Love” performers first shared a photo of the twins on their one-month birthday last summer, but have since kept them hidden from public view.

Beyoncé, 36, and Jay-Z, 48, are also the parents of 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy. The superstars tied the knot in 2008.

The Carters first announced their second tour in March.

The tour kicked off in Europe and will move to the US in July. The first US stop is Cleveland on July 25, with subsequent shows running through October.

This is story originally appeared in the New York Post.