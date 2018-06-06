Norman Reedus reunites with ex Helena Christensen at son's high school graduation: 'We’re so proud'

“The Walking Dead” actor Norman Reedus and his former partner, Danish model Helena Christensen, reunited to celebrate their son’s high school graduation this week.

Christensen, 49, posted a photo on Instagram Tuesday of her with Reedus and their 18-year-old son, Mingus Lucien Reedus.

“We’re so proud of you,” she wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag #Classof2018.

She later posted a clip of the group walking together, with Mingus in the middle donning his gown.

#classof2018

The proud mom then posted four more photos from the event.

“Proud as hell! 👨‍🎓❤️”” she captioned the Instagram gallery.

#classof2018

E! reports that Christensen posted a video of Reedus hugging his son, too.

Reedus also marked the occasion on Instagram, posing for a picture with his former flame.

“Props to this lovely lady 🙌🏽❤️ (he graduated!!)” the 49-year-old wrote.

Reedus and Christensen were reportedly together from 1998 to 2003.

Reedus and his current girlfriend, 41-year-old German model and actress Diane Kruger, are expecting a baby, Us Weekly reported last week.

Fox News’ Julius Young contributed to this report.