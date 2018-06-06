Kanye West event leads to Wyoming ranch banning rap parties

The Wyoming ranch where Kanye West held his star-studded listening party for his new album “Ye” will no longer host any rap parties after numerous noise complaints, the owner said Tuesday.

Jane Golliher, who owns the Diamond Cross Ranch in Moran, told The Blast that hosting the party for West was great for business, but was also the “most confusing” event they’ve held.

Golliher said that West’s team had originally planned for the event to be inside, but plans kept changing “every 30 minutes” and the party was eventually held outside. That decision triggered noise complaints from the ranch’s neighbors, according to The Blast.

Wyoming A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 27, 2018 at 12:21pm PDT

Teton County, where Moran is located, has strict noise ordinances that require any sounds being made after 10 p.m. to be kept at an 80-decibel level, The Blast reported. West’s party didn’t even start until 9:30 p.m. and that the volume was cranked up to 120 decibels, according to the gossip site.

There will be “no more rappers” at the ranch from here-on-out, Golliher told The Blast, though adding that she has no ill will toward West and his team. She also said that the ranch charged $50,000 for West to hold the event and she lamented that she didn’t charge more.

West’s listening party featured Chris Rock, Nas, Big Sean and Jonah Hill among other celebrities.

A post shared by Jonah Hill (@jonahhill) on May 31, 2018 at 10:52pm PDT

Variety reported that West is set to hold another listening party for Kid Cudi’s album – which is set to drop Friday. However, this time it will be held in Los Angeles.