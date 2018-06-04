Cazzie David shades ex Pete Davidson's new romance with Ariana Grande

Leave it to the daughter of Larry David to get the last laugh about her ex’s new relationship.

Cazzie David took to Instagram on Friday with a glam shot from her recent trip to Africa, complete with a sarcasm-tinged caption nodding to her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson‘s new relationship with Ariana Grande.

“Been in Africa, what’d I miss??” she wrote.

David and Davidson, both 24, split in the middle of May and reports emerged that the “SNL” star “casually dating” Grande just days later.

“We’re not together anymore,” Davidson said in an interview about David on Complex’s “Open Late with Peter Rosenberg,” according to People. “She’ll be great, she’ll be fine,” he added.

Grande attended the young comedian’s stand-up set at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles on Tuesday in support of her new boyfriend, after she also broke up with Mac Miller after two years of dating.

And things may be moving pretty quickly as it appears that Davidson has gotten a tattoo in tribute the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer. Tattoo artist London Reese posted an Instagram of the comic’s new ink: bunny ears similar to the ones Grande sported for her “Dangerous Woman” album cover.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.