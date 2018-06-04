Expand / Collapse search
Ariana Grande looks very different without signature ponytail

By Elana Fishman | New York Post
Ariana Grande attends the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 8, 2015.

Is that Ariana Grande?

The perpetually ponytailed pop star, 24, covers the July issue of British Vogue — and with her hair worn long and loose, she’s nearly unrecognizable.

Grande’s go-to hair guru, Chris Appleton (who also styles Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez’s down-to-there extensions), prepped her strands for the photo, which was shot by Craig McDean.

Grande has famously worn her hair up since her transition from acting to music five years ago. In a 2014 Facebook post, she explained that years of bleaching and dyeing it red for her roles on the Nickelodeon series “Victorious” and “Sam & Cat” had left her hair terribly damaged, hence her reliance on the slicked-back style.

When Grande shared the cover art for her single “No Tears Left To Cry” in April, however, fans quickly pointed out that her signature ponytail was tied much lower than usual. Perhaps this is just the natural next step in the pint-size singer’s beauty evolution.

This article originally appeared on Page Six. 