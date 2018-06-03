Royal Wedding expert 'Thomas J. Mace-Archer-Mills' is actually 'Tommy' from NY, reports say

Thomas J. Mace-Archer-Mills, Esq., knew more about the royal wedding than the millions who listened to his global TV commentary outside Windsor Castle—delivered in a posh British accent. It turns out he's a mere Italian-American mortal, from upstate New York, the AP reports.

Tommy Muscatello first learned to sound undeniably British in a high school production of Oliver two decades ago. The Wall Street Journal outed him as an ordinary American 10 days after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The 38-year-old, who performs as Mace-Archer-Mills, insists he's no fraud; he really knows lots about all matters royal.

Muscatello says he's never claimed he was born in Britain. He hails from Bolton Landing, a hamlet about 200 miles north of New York City where he grew up.

One thing is certain: He has gathered more information about the British royal family than you'll ever want to know—a veritable laundry list of characters close to the throne reaching back to Oliver Cromwell, an English military and political leader and one of the signatories in 1649 of King Charles I's death warrant that led to his beheading.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.