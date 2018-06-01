Princess Eugenie's royal wedding is the other storybook romance you need to see

With all the attention surrounding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s nuptials last month, it’s easy to forget there is another royal wedding happening this year.

Don’t put your fascinator away just yet — Princess Eugenie, 28, is set to marry her fiancé Jack Brooksbank on October 12.

The couple, who have been dating for seven years, became engaged during a holiday to Nicaragua in late 2017 and announced their engagement in January.

WHERE WILL THE COUPLE MARRY?

Like Harry and Meghan, Eugenie and Jack will marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The wedding will likely more low-key, with their nuptials held on a Friday and not expected to be televised.

But it’s likely the couple will follow Meghan and Harry’s lead by bedecking the church in flowers and going on a carriage procession through Windsor town following the ceremony.

WHO WILL ATTEND?

Eugenie and Jack are expected to have a smaller guest list than the 600 invited by Harry and Meghan thanks to their weekday wedding date.

Key members of the royal family such as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth will likely all attend.

Harry and Meghan will also probably be there, the newlyweds narrowly avoiding a date clash with the Invictus Games starting in Sydney a week later.

Eugenie’s older sister Princess Beatrice, 29, and their parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, will attend, although it’s sure to be an awkward reunion with the rest of the royal family given Sarah’s controversial past.

While the guest list probably won’t include the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, George Clooney and Amal, there should be some celebrity spotting on the day.

Growing up on the English social scene, Eugenie is friends with Ellie Goulding, Cara Delevingne, Sienna Miller, Margot Robbie, Ed Sheeran and James Blunt.

One of her best friends is also Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas, who attended his wedding to Meghan last month.

WHO WILL BE IN THE BRIDAL PARTY?

Eugenie has the choice of having an all children bridal party like Meghan, but it’s likely she will follow Kate Middleton’s suit and have her sister Princess Beatrice as maid of honor.

The bride to be is incredibly close to her older sibling, with the two royals less than two years apart in age.

Alongside Beatrice as bridesmaid, Prince George and Princess Charlotte will probably serve as page boys and flower girls.

WHAT WILL EUGENIE WEAR?

Unlike Meghan and Kate, Eugenie’s dress is expected to be more fashion forward, with the princess favouring floral prints and fitted outfits.

Bridal expert Clare Szabo told OK! that Eugenie will probably wear something from her favorite label Erdem.

“The label’s strikingly bold feminine style very much suits Eugenie and what we are used to seeing her wear,” she said.

“She most often looks fabulous in a full skirt with cinched waist, so I expect a definite contrast to Meghan’s slim, tailored look.”

Given Eugenie and her sister Beatrice’s fashion sense has been hit and miss over the years (who could forget those hats at William and Kate’s wedding!), her choice of dress is certain to be a highlight of the wedding.

As for her crown, Eugenie will probably wear the York tiara which was specially made and gifted to her mother Sarah for her wedding to Andrew in 1986.

WILL SHE GET A NEW TITLE?

Unlike Harry and William, Eugenie and Beatrice are not working royals and therefore won’t be given a new title upon marriage.

According to royal historian Marlene Eilers Koenig, Jack will not be given royal status when he marries Eugenie due to the precedent set by other princesses marrying commoners.

“She will be styled either as HRH Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Brooksbank or she could choose not to use her husband’s surname,” Marlene told Hello! magazine.

