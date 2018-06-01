Nikki Bella and John Cena are now 'working on their relationship' following split

Nikki Bell and John Cena have decided to give their love another go after calling off their May 5 nuptials.

On Thursday, the famous WWE couple announced that after some time apart, they have decided to give their relationship another chance.

A rep for E! News confirmed the couple's decision in a statement which said, "Nikki Bella and John Cena are working on their relationship and taking it day by day. They appreciate all of their fans and their continued support."

“Nikki called off the wedding earlier this month so she could have more time to make a decision with what she wanted in life,” a source close to both Cena and Bella told Us Weekly. “Calling off the wedding was the right decision at the moment and their relationship only grew from it. It didn’t mean that any love was lost, or that they lost any feelings for one another, but they both have realized that they love each other and want to be with one another.”

As of now, there are said to be no official plans to pick up the wedding planning, but the couple, who were recently spotted out together in San Diego where they shared a home, appears to be focused on moving their relationship forward.

The news of the couple's reconciliation comes just a few days after the most recent episode of "Total Bellas" aired on Sunday night. In the episode, while in the middle of planning their vineyard wedding, Bella and Cena made the hard decision to call off the wedding while the cameras were rolling.

The 34-year-old reality star was captured crying as she explained to Cena that she wanted to be a mother.

"I'll never force you not to be a mom,” Cena told Bella.

“I thought I could really sacrifice that but I just can’t,” she responded.

“I’m not sure we should go through with this,” he answered.

Back in April, just a month before their planned wedding ceremony, Cena and Bella announced that they were splitting up after six years together. Though they did not state the formal reasoning for their sudden split, after spending time with her sister Brie's new-born baby, Bella realized her strong desire of wanting to become a mother, while Cena had expressed that he did not want children.

Since the couple's initial split, Cena said in an interview with Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford, "I love [Bella], I want to be with her, I want to make her my wife, I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work."

Fox New's Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.