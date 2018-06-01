Kim Kardashian talks White House meeting with Trump: 'I am very hopeful'

Kim Kardashian West has revealed details about her Oval Office sit-down with President Trump on Wednesday, in which she lobbied him to grant clemency to Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old great-grandmother who is serving a life sentence in a federal pen for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense.

“I think that he really spent the time to listen to our case that we were making for Alice,” Kardashian West told Mic. “He really understood, and I am very hopeful that this will turn out really positively.”

Johnson, who has been imprisoned for over 21 years in Aliceville, Alabama, for a drug-trafficking charge, and Kardashian West has been trying for months to secure Johnson’s release.

Kardashian West has also paid Johnson’s legal fees and discussed the case with Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, who is leading the administration’s prison reform initiative.

“I went in … to really talk to the president about Alice Johnson and really explain to him why she would be such a good person to grant clemency to,” Kardashian West told the website. “The president seems to have a passion for what everything that Jared has been trying to do, and that just makes me happy that that conversation is just moving forward.”

Trump tweeted a photograph of the pair following the meeting.

“Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing,” he wrote.

Kardashian West has said that Johnson would lead a productive life outside of prison if granted clemency.

“She has a job waiting for her. She has a home to go to, and she has such a great supportive family,” she said.

“I just really strongly believe that she is someone that has completely rehabilitated herself and will continue to do so outside of prison.”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post's Page Six