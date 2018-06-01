Kanye West's new album mentions Trump, Stormy Daniels, Tristan Thompson

Kanye West livestreamed his new album "Ye" from a studio in Wyoming, and the preview revealed his songs will tackle topics like President Trump and Stormy Daniels, according to the New York Daily News.

West revealed his affinity for Trump in an April tweetstorm when he called the president his “brother” and said they both share “dragon energy.” He also tweeted a picture of himself in a MAGA cap.

In the new album, West acknowledges the bizarre comment he recently made about slavery.

“I said, ‘Slavery a choice’, they say, ‘How, Ye?’ Just imagine if they caught me on a wild day.”

The album is expected to be released at noon Friday.

The Chicago artist raps about Russell Simmons and the MeToo movement, according to The Guardian. Simmons has been accused of rape and assault by multiple women.

“Russell Simmons wanna pray for me too. I’ma pray for him ’cause he got #MeToo’d. Thinkin’ what if that happened to me too,” West says on one of his songs.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson, who had a baby with Khloe Kardashian, is also name-dropped in one of West’s tracks. He mentioned the cheating scandal that engulfed the couple while Kardashian was pregnant, according to Entertainment Tonight.

It’s unclear how long the album will be and whether what was previewed Thursday will be the final listing. West altered his 2016 album “The Life of Pablo” after it was released on streaming services.

West has already come under fire for using an image of Whitney Houston’s bathroom on Pusha T's “Daytona” album, which he produced. West reportedly shelled out $85,000 to license it.