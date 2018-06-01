John Travolta addresses 'Grease' fan theory that claims Sandy is dead

It's been 40 years since "Grease" was released, but John Travolta, who starred as Danny in the iconic film, is still loving all of the different backstories that fans come up with.

One favorite? A viral Internet theory that suggests Sandy, played by his co-star Olivia Newton-John, is actually dead in the 1978 movie.

"I love it, imaginations are awesome," Travolta, 64, told USA TODAY on Friday.

"These things are bound to happen to something timeless like this," explained Travolta. "It's so fun."

According to the outlet, in 2016, fans of the musical shared a theory that stated at the beginning of the film, Sandy had drowned while on the beach with Danny — and the whole plot is her fantasy while she was in a coma.

The theory — which assumes that the ending of Danny and Sandy flying their car into the clouds was her dying — also ultimately explains Danny's boast to his friends in the song "Summer Nights," when he sings: "I saved her life. She nearly drowned."

"I could have fun with it," shares Travolta, adding that he knows "the writers of 'Grease,'" and he "was around in the original days," so he "can't take it too far."

"He's bragging, it was made up to impress the boys," explained Travolta of the questionable lyrics.

"(Sandy and Danny) have two different stories and somebody is lying. Most likely, it's Danny. But I don't want to spoil the fun for everyone," he admits.

However, Travolta's own personal theory is that Sandy and Danny started a family together and are still happily in love.

"I think they had several kids, which people did in those days, they adored their kids, and they held onto their romance," shares Travolta. "Sandy and Danny were the real deal.”