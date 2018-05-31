Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson step out together in Los Angeles

Ariana Grande and “SNL” star Pete Davidson are done concealing their relationship.

Grande attended Davidson’s stand-up set at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles on Tuesday, and she documented some of it on her Instagram Story. The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer captioned a photo of Davidson with a few emojis, including the heart-eyed smiley face.

Davidson later shared a picture of him and Grande dressed in “Harry Potter” robes on his account and wrote, “the chamber of secrets has been opened …” A fan also shared a photo of Davidson, 24, putting his arm around Grande, 24, while posing next to comedian Chris D’Elia.

News broke of Grande and Davidson’s relationship earlier this month, shortly after Davidson split from longtime girlfriend Cazzie David and Grande from Mac Miller.

Grande later described her relationship with Miller as “toxic.”

